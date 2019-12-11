Hop Grenade to close at end of year in FoCo’s Foothills plaza

FORT COLLINS — Craft taproom Hop Grenade is closing its location within the Foothills plaza this month after almost two and a half years.

In an interview with BizWest, managing partner Justin Crossley said the beer hall and bottle shop at 347 E. Foothills Parkway #120 will close Dec. 28. The taproom employs two full-time staff and five part-time employees.

Hop Grenade opened in July 2017 as an offshoot of its other taproom and radio studio in Concord, California. The beer halls are meant to condense a large range of local and national craft beers in one location.

The California location is not expected to close.

Crossley said Hop Grenade struggled with foot traffic in the Foothills area and had to compete with the dozens of other breweries in the city for craft customers, despite having a larger selection of beer available from differing sources. The taproom never made a profit.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from our locals and our regulars there, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to even get us to a point of breaking even,” he said.

Hop Grenade is exiting Fort Collins during a particularly anxious moment in the craft beer scene in Colorado. New Belgium Brewing Co., the state’s largest independent brewer, is on the verge of selling itself to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage conglomerate Kirin Holdings Ltd., while overall craft beer growth fell to below 5 percent last year after half a decade of near double-digit growth.

But Crossley said the city and region still has one of the strongest beer cultures in the country, and can maintain that as long as locals continue to support nearby breweries and businesses.

“Fort Collins is definitely a beer Mecca, and we were part of that,” he said. “There maybe just wasn’t a large enough customer base for us to share.”