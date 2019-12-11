Developer unloads Superior Tesla property for $9.6M

SUPERIOR — GCH Superior LLC recently sold the 2.5-acre parcel in Superior where a Tesla sales and service center is being built for $9.6 million.

According to public records, the buyer is an entity called Marshall LLC, registered to a residential address in Evergreen.

It’s unclear what, if any, impact the sale will have on the Tesla dealership. As of Tuesday evening, construction of the facility was ongoing.

Representatives for GCH and Marshall could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Tesla has been tight-lipped about the status of the Superior showroom and when it may open. Multiple requests for comment over the past several months have gone unanswered.

Approved by Superior town leaders in early 2018, the 22,000-square-foot sales and service center at the corner of McCaslin Boulevard and Marshall Road was initially expected to open in spring 2019. The building sat mostly dormant and nearly entirely built for months. However, crews are currently working to complete the interior of the showroom, and Tesla recently joined the Superior Chamber of Commerce.