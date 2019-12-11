David Coors to head up new beverage division

GOLDEN — The decision of Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) to move Colorado’s iconic beer brand headquarters out of the state has also resulted in significant management changes, including the retirement of Pete Coors and his son David’s shift to a new role as vice president of Next Generation Beverages.

Westword reports that David Coors will remain in Golden and head up the company’s effort to develop “the next generation of brands for Molson Coors.”