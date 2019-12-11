Best cities for beer drinkers include 5 in Colorado

Five Colorado cities, including Boulder, Fort Collins and Loveland, are among the top 50 cities for beer drinkers in the country.

SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company based in New York, evaluated five factors to rank the best cities for beer drinkers. Criteria included the number of breweries, number of breweries per 100,000 residents, average number of beers per brewery, bars per 100,000 residents and average price for a pint of domestic beer in each city.

U.S. residents consume 26.5 gallons of beer and cider per adult person each year, SmartAsset said.

The organization’s Best Cities for Beer Drinkers report listed these rankings for Colorado cities:

Denver — 5th

Fort Collins — 18th

Colorado Springs — 24th

Boulder — 30th

Loveland — 48th