Vantage Hemp hires Harvard bioscience professor 

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co., a Greeley-based CBD extractor, has hired former Harvard University professor Daniel Chinnapen to serve as the firm’s chief scientific officer.

“This company has shown its commitment to being a scientifically-driven organization in an industry that is developing at a rapid pace and necessitates the scientific rigours that are applied to FDA approved therapeutics,” Chinnapen said.

The firm opened a new production facility in Greeley earlier this year with the capacity to manufacture between 80,000 and 100,000 liters of CBD oil and extract annually.