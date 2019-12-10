Vail Resorts marketing leader joins Noodles & Co.

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ: NDLS) has hired Stacey Pool to serve as the fast-casual restaurant chain’s new chief marketing officer.

Pool most recently worked as a senior marketing vice president with Broomfield-based Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN).

“As a highly skilled marketing leader, Stacey has a strong track record of utilizing guest and business insights to create targeted and personalized marketing strategies, and brings with her deep digital experience across multiple industries,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement. “We believe she is a great fit for Noodles as we continue to position our brand for sustained top-line growth and margin expansion.”