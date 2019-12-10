FirsTier approved to open Greeley bank branch

GREELEY — FirsTier Bank, based in Kimball, Nebraska, was recently approved by the Colorado Banking Board to open a new branch at 6222 W. Ninth St. in Greeley.

FirsTier operates branches in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. The Greeley branch will be the firm’s first in Northern Colorado.

The bank opened a loan-production office in Greeley in 2017, a move that often suggests the institution plans to open a branch in the future. The bank also plans a loan-production office in Broomfield.

FirsTier has assets of about $402 million and deposits of about $345 million, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The location at 6222 Ninth St. formerly housed a branch of Independent Bank.