Defense budget creates permanent space command in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will be home to the new military Space Force, according to a report in the Gazette and comments from Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.

Lamborn, citing the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, said the defense budget will contain money for the Space Force, including $148 million to build a Combined Space Operations Facility at Schriever Air Force Base.

“The CSOF will solidify Colorado Springs’ position as the home of Space Command and the preeminent defense space community in the nation. It also provides $54 million for a SOCNORTH support facility on Peterson Air Force Base, $49 million to consolidate the cadet prep school dormitories at the Air Force Academy, and $71 million for a company operations facility on Fort Carson,” Lamborn said.