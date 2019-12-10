Boulder County joins case against JUUL

BOULDER — Boulder County has entered the fray over whether e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs Inc. has marketed its products to minors.
The Boulder Camera reported that the court case the county has joined is part of an aggregation of federal cases against JUUL. About 200 cases have been filed against the manufacturer and those will be combined into one action.
