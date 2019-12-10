Bank of Colorado planning downtown Loveland branch

LOVELAND — State regulators recently approved a request from the Bank of Colorado to establish a new branch location in downtown Loveland at 206 E. Fourth Street.

The bank had previously operated a loan production office out of that space.

Bank of Colorado has an existing branch in Loveland at 1888 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

Bank of Colorado operates in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in Loveland, Greeley, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Johnstown. The bank was approved last month to open a loan production office in Boulder, often a precursor to the establishment of a local branch.

The institution has assets of $4.4 billion and total deposits of more than $3.9 billion, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.