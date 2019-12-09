New executive director named to WOW museum

LAFAYETTE — Joanna Cagan has been named executive director of the WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette.

Cagan is an experienced non-profit manager with a commitment to informal learning and early childhood education. For the past 3 years, she served as the Denver Zoo’s early childhood programs manager, managing the Zoo’s onsite preschool programming, including Nurturing Scientists Through Nature Play, the Zoo’s nature play program for preschoolers, their caregivers and classroom teachers. Joanna will serve as the third leader in WOW! Children’s Museum’s 23-year history.

“I’m thrilled to be joining WOW!’s team at such an exciting time for the museum. Now more than ever, children need community anchors — welcoming play and learning spaces that nurture their development, their confidence, early science skills and identity. I am honored to join an organization so embedded in a terrific community, and I look forward to helping lead WOW! to continued success,” Cagan said in the announcement about her appointment.

“WOW!’s Board of Directors is excited to welcome Joanna to our leadership team. Her depth of early childhood education experience combined with strong program management will be a tremendous asset to the museum,” said Barbara Subercaseaux, president of the museum.

Cagan’s other accomplishments include training from Brookfield Zoo’s NatureStart professional development program and completing the Lawrence Hall of Science’s Reflecting on Practice professional learning program. In 2018, she was selected to the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s inaugural group of national Nature Play Leaders, providing mentoring and leadership to peers at zoos and aquariums nationwide.