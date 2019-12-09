McWhinney sells Denver apartments

DENVER — Developer McWhinney has sold a recently constructed apartment complex in the River North district of Denver for $23 million.
Buyer was Castle Lanterra Properties, a New York property owner, according to BusinessDen. The online business publication also said that the 85-unit complex brought $274,000 per unit.
