Five nonprofits win Google grants, could win more

BOULDER — Google has selected five Colorado nonprofit organizations for its Google.org Impact Challenge. Each organization will receive $175,000 and, beginning this week, Coloradans are invited to vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ winner, which will be awarded an additional $125,000.

The challenge supports “Grow with Google,” the tech company’s initiative to create economic opportunities for people across the country.

“Colorado is home to a vibrant nonprofit community, and we were pleased to see such an enthusiastic response after launching applications this summer,” Lauren Lambert, Google’s head of external affairs for the Southwest U.S., said in a written statement. “We can’t wait to see these projects come to life and look forward to following the economic growth they create in our state.”

Google selected a panel of Colorado judges to review applications from nonprofits across the state and chose five winners who proposed ideas to create economic opportunity in their communities.

The winners are:

Bridge House , Boulder: Expanding the reach of its Ready to Work program by providing a roadmap to develop opportunities that end homelessness through employment in communities across Colorado.

Family Learning Center , Boulder : Encourages educational and economic self-sufficiency for families of diverse cultures and limited incomes in a nurturing, respectful and empowering environment.

GRID Alternatives , Denver: Providing a pathway to living-wage jobs in the growing solar industry by offering paid training for income-eligible participants in their Installation Basics Training program, which focuses on residential solar installation.

Mile High United Way , Denver and Boulder: Helping small businesses and women-and minority-owned businesses thrive and grow through the United Business Advisory program.

Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute , Denver: Bringing the tools, resources, and support systems for successful entrepreneurship to communities and people across Colorado.

For the next stage of the challenge, the public can visit g.co/coloradochallenge to learn more about the nominees and vote for one organization to be named the ‘People’s Choice’ winner to be awarded an additional $125,000. Voting began Monday and ends Wednesday, Dec. 17.