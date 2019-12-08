Two Colorado cities receive smart energy designations

LONGMONT and FORT COLLINS — Two Colorado city utility departments are among 67 public power utilities to earn a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, quality, safe, and reliable electric service.

Longmont and Fort Collins utility departments made the list.

The communities received the designations at the recent Customer Connections Conference in New Orleans.

The designation, which lasts for two years — December 2019 through November 2021 — recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and the customer experience. This is the first year the association has offered the SEP designation.

“This designation highlights utilities that are really stepping up to deliver their customers top-notch programs and services,” Chris Van Dokkumburg said in a press release. “These utilities are going beyond ‘keeping the lights on,’ and their communities should be proud.”