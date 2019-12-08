Med-Trans, Banner replace helicopter fleet

FORT COLLINS — Med-Trans Corp. and Banner Health have replaced their fleet of Med Evac Bell helicopters with Airbus H125 models.

The helicopters for emergency transport of trauma and seriously ill patients work out of bases in Boulder, Greeley, and Akron as well as surrounding areas. Med-Trans supplies the helicopters and Banner supplies the medical gear to equip them.

The fleet is equipped with the latest safety features, including:

Terrain alert warning system

Dual hydraulics

Crashworthy fuel tank

Night vision goggles

Crashworthy pilot seat

Multi-Function Display for weather

Primary Flight Display for instantaneous instrument readings and dual GPS

Satellite tracking

Radar altimeters

Traffic alert and collision avoidance systems

Jettisonable doors

Fire detection system

The features focus on preventing fires after a crash and preventing injuries to the best extent possible to people on board. These measures were the target of federal legislation and a focus for many of Colorado’s elected leaders.

The newly rebranded Med Evac, previously called North Colorado Med Evac, has provided air-care to Colorado since 1982. Med Evac provides on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport. The staff served more than 850 patients in 2018 ranging from illness and injuries to high-risk obstetric patients.