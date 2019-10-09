New newspaper to launch in NW Denver

DENVER — A new community newspaper will begin publishing late this month in northwest Denver.
BusinessDen reported that two former Denver city council candidates will launch the Denver North Star in an area that hasn’t had a community newspaper since the closure of the North Denver Tribune in 2017.
