Median home sale prices mostly fall across region

The end of peak home-buying season depressed sales for every city in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley except for Estes Park, according to September data released Wednesday from Information and Real Estate Services LLC, based in Loveland.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder

The median sale price for Boulder homes dropped from approximately $1.05 million in August to $885,000 in September, a trend that was seen during the same period last year. Those 2019 prices were 3.15 percent higher compared with median prices last September.

There were 247 homes on the market last month, while 51 homes were sold. The average time on market was flat from August at 58 days.

Fort Collins

The median sale price in Fort Collins last month was $415,000. That’s a slight drop from August’s median of $420,000, but a $10,000 increase from last September’s figures.

Fort Collins had 734 listings over the month, while 227 properties were sold. The average time on market jumped from 56 days in August to 70 in September, while the year-to-date of sold listings in 2019 is currently 5.9 percent below sales volume at that point last year.

Greeley/Evans

Median home sales prices in Greeley and Evans fell from $325,000 in August to $314,900 in September, but was 2.6 percent more expensive compared with the median price last September.

There were 314 active listings last month, while 141 sales were registered. The average time on market for a home in the area increased from 47 in August to 54 in September, but was flat compared with last September’s average time on market.

Longmont

Longmont’s median sales price last month was $422,000, a $7,900 decrease from August, but 1.7 percent higher than the median price last September.

The city had 239 active listings over the month and 112 sales. However, the monetary value of those sales reached just more than $51.26 million, a 28.5 percent year-over-year increase compared with a sluggish September 2018 in the area’s real estate market.

Loveland/Berthoud

The median sale price for homes in Loveland and Berthoud fell $16,000 from August to September to end at $394,000, but had a year-over-year 1.7 percent increase in value. The two cities had 500 active listings between them last month and saw 153 property sales, but sales dollar volume fell 9.9 percent in the area compared to last September.

Estes Park

The median sales price for a house in Estes Park shot up more than 10 percent from August to September to its highest all year at $557,500. There were 139 listings in the area, almost flat compared to last year, while 32 properties were sold.