IRES adds VP, other positions

LOVELAND — IRES, Information and Real Estate Services, announced the addition of staff to meet customer demand as a result of a strong market and company growth in 2019.

IRES is a regional multiple listing service based in Loveland that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan counties and holds partnerships with other regional MLS organizations to expand access.

“Our market is strong and the real estate industry is evolving quickly with new trends and technologies. It’s our job to stay ahead of the game for our clients — the Realtors and brokers in Northern Colorado,” Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES, said in a statement. “IRES is maximizing every opportunity to bring quality services and resources to our customers, and that means developing a top-tier staff to ensure those services are delivered and communicated so our clients are successful.”

Among the promotions and hires named by IRES:

Julie Dahl is the new vice president of industry relations for IRES. She will support broker and industry outreach on behalf of IRES. She has been with the company since 2003 and most recently served as director of operations.

Jennifer Dimiceli is IRES’ newest accounts manager. In her role, she will work closely with IRES subscribers on billing and the other services they receive. She began with IRES in 2016.

Melanie Neal is the manager of customer care at IRES. She works both internally with staff management and database integrity as well as externally with customer care and other special projects. Previous to this role, she worked in real estate in Indianapolis.

Nikki Perez is taking on the role of resource specialist with IRES. She will conduct training on and support the maintenance of the MLS database for subscribers. Prior to this role, Perez worked as an administrative assistant at Sawdust and Stone Builders in Fort Collins and as a recreation and event specialist with the city of Missoula’s Parks and Recreation department.

In the last year, IRES more than doubled its registrations of SentriLock, the leading electronic lockbox manufacturer, which uses Bluetooth technology to support the real estate industry. Nearly 1,700 are now being utilized by brokers in Northern Colorado through IRES because of the organization’s education efforts to make this technology understandable and accessible.

“While many counties have stabilized in median home prices and home sales, Northern Colorado remains strong. Weld, Larimer, Morgan and Logan counties all increased in median home prices last month, while Boulder County remained steady. Weld County also dominated in home sales in September,” Hansen said. “We know this because our skilled staff combs through the data to both support our clients and to best position them for what’s to come in the industry.”