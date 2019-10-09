Herbermann joins Kentwood as COO

FORT COLLINS — Kentwood Real Estate has named Dierk Herbermann as chief operating officer and general counsel. An affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America, Kentwood is a luxury real estate brokerage serving communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area, the Boulder Valley, and the Front Range from Broomfield to Fort Collins.

In his role at Kentwood, Herbermann will support operations and strategy in technology/IT, marketing, relocation, commercial real estate, property management and legal sectors of the company.

“Dierk [Herbermann] expands our management team so we have even more talent continuing to keep Kentwood on top of an industry that is changing at light speed,” Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO and president of Kentwood, said in a written statement.

Herbermann previously led brokerages as general manager and counsel in the San Francisco Bay area and Colorado.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to a local brand with deep community roots and a leading real estate and luxury portfolio connection,” Herbermann said. “It’s where I feel most at home and where the customer is always best served,” Herbermann said..