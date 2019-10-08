LA real estate firm buys Wilbur’s, Whole Foods building in Fort Collins

The property was last valued at $14,350,000 by the Larimer County Assessor. A sale deed has yet to be filed with county officials as of Tuesday afternoon.

CIM Group has been particularly busy in Northern Colorado in previous weeks. The company closed on a 118,000-square-foot office building in the Platteville Energy Park late last month for $32.35 million. It also owns several retail buildings in the Greeley area.

It’s unclear whether the purchase will affect operations at Whole Foods or Wilbur’s. CIM did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.

A manager at Wilbur’s reached by phone Tuesday morning referred questions to owner Mat Dinsmore, who did not respond to requests to comment. A Whole Foods store manager referred questions to their corporate management.