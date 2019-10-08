BBB Torch Award nominees selected

Eleven businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2020 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation.

Organizations were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers during the spring and summer of 2019. Interested nominees then completed a candidate questionnaire to gather background information on the business and its commitment to ethics. Nominees that submitted questionnaires were then vetted by the BBB staff to determine eligibility for the Torch Award for Ethics.

Eligible organizations were then reviewed by an independent selection committee that selected this year’s class of Torch Award for Ethics candidates. Selected organizations were then offered the opportunity to work with students from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB’s TRUST! Principles:

Transformation at the Top

Reinforce and Build

Unite the Team

Steer Performance

Treasure People

!Enthusiastically Reinvest

Award winners will be selected in December by an independent panel of judges comprised of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners, and community leaders. Winning organizations will receive their awards at the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration, a luncheon event set for Thursday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Loveland.

Business nominees are:

Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet/Subaru (Loveland)

Elder Construction Inc. (Windsor)

EnviroPest (Windsor)

Exodus Moving & Storage (Fort Collins)

Fort Collins Nursery (Fort Collins)

Handel Information Technologies (Laramie)

Jireh 7 Enterprises (Firestone)

Juli y Juan’s Kitchen (Fort Collins)

Neenan Co. (Fort Collins)

Tough Guy’s Lawn Care (Laramie)

Zak George Landscaping (Fort Collins)

Nonprofit nominees are: