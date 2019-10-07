TechZenergy joins Longmont accelerator

LONGMONT — ZenergyRising LLC, the company behind software platform TechZenergy, has joined the Innovate Longmont Accelerator.
TechZenergy is a cloud platform that tracks medical device maintenance for hospital compliance management. The software is currently in the alpha testing stage, according to the company’s website.
The accelerator offers mentoring from local business owners and capital funding for early-stage startups.
