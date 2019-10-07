CSU preparing trials for possible dog cancer vaccine

FORT COLLINS — Researchers at Colorado State University’s veterinary teaching hospital are in closing stages of recruitment for a five-year study to test if a vaccine could prevent cancer development in canines.
The Denver Post reports CSU, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Arizona State University and University of California Davis are collaborating on the novel prevention tactic, which if successful could create a model for preventing cancers in humans.
