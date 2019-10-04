Timnath Trail at Riverbend apartment community opens

TIMNATH — Timnath Trail at Riverbend, a new apartment community developed by Rooney Properties LLC and managed by Mission Rock Residential LLC, is now open.

The 176-unit community off is Harmony Road near Interstate 25.

“We are so delighted to be having our first families enjoying the many amenities at Timnath Trail and to watch them turn our apartments into the long-term homes they were designed to be,” developer Jim Rooney with Rooney Properties said in a prepared statement.

Amenities include an expansive fitness center, a pool and hot tub, a pet grooming room, a bike and ski maintenance facility, an outdoor kitchen, bike rentals, car charging stations, and both business and lounge amenities, according to a Rooney Properties news release.