Investment firm to shutter Centennial office, lay off 136

CENTENNIAL — Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., a New York-based investment firm, is closing its Centennial office, the firm’s only Colorado operation, and will lay off 136 employees, according to a Denver Post report.
A company spokesperson told the newspaper the closure is expected to be permanent and the layoffs are expected to start in November. Operations specialists and analysts, fund accountants and legal analysts are among the positions that are being eliminated.
