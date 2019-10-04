Funding Friday: Crestone Capital discloses over $76M raised in two hedge funds over year

This story has been updated to include additional disclosures from Crestone Capital subsidiaries.

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

The big fundraising disclosure came from Boulder-based investment firm Crestone Capital LLC, which reported raising about $36.3 million in its Crestone Alternative Strategies hedge fund over the year. The indefinite fundraiser, which started in 2001, now stands at just above $781.35 million.

A Crestone affiliate hedge fund known as Sanitas Global Opportunity Fund also reported raising just more than $16 million since last October to reach $145,065,428 in equity and pooled investment interest sales since it began its indefinite fundraiser in 2013. Meanwhile, Crestone’s Montezuma Fund V LP reported raising $26.3 million since beginning its funding round in July.

Superior-based Crystal Mountain Investments Inc. also started $25 million fundraisers for two subsidiaries Friday morning, one for real estate and one for B-corporations.

Other fundraisers this week (Source: SEC filings:)

Sept. 30: Congruex LLC, Boulder, $381,780 sold and goal reached.

Oct. 1: DWF Capital Holdings 2 LLC, Lafayette, $974,999 sold and goal reached.

Oct. 2: Stickyleaf Software Inc., Boulder, $180,000 in debt sold out of $1,250,000 offering.

Oct. 4: Beneath the Ink Inc., Boulder, $250,000 sold out of $1,175,000 offering.