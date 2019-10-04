FoCo apartment community becomes first in state with full Xfinity smart home automation

FORT COLLINS — The Wyatt Fort Collins, an apartment community on Straus Cabin Road, is the first in Colorado to be fully connected to Xfinity Communities, a smart home automation application.

Xfinity Communities allows renters and property managers to monitor thermostats, water leaks and door locks.

“The platform from Xfinity Communities simplifies our daily property management tasks as we no longer need to manually visit each vacant unit to ensure the temperature is set correctly or to double check that the faucet is not dripping,” Estefania Amaya of WestCorp, the property management company for The Wyatt, said in a prepared statement. “Rather, we can remotely control these items – for both individual units and the common areas – from our office. This allows us to have more time to interact with residents and focus on our business management tasks.”

Xfinity Communities is service of Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA), which recently announced it would close its call center in Fort Collins, leaving up to 237 workers uncertain about the future of their jobs.