Ent Credit Union buys land in Colorado Springs for new HQ

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union, a Colorado Springs-based organization with branches throughout the Front Range, has purchased a 25-acre parcel in north Colorado Springs where it will build its new 300,000-square-foot headquarters, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

The credit union bought the parcel northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway from an affiliate of developer La Plata Communities. A price was not disclosed and had yet to appear in public records, the paper reported.

Construction at the new headquarters is set to break ground later this month.

Ent has expanded its presence in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets recently. The credit union announced plans earlier this year for a new branch location in downtown Fort Collins at 243 N. College Ave.