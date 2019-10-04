Cannabis: The Next Frontier – A BizWest Special Report

Cannabis and industrial hemp are two of the fastest growing industries in Colorado, if not the nation.

In Colorado, about $1.7 billion worth of legal cannabis is sold a year, and $266 million in state taxes are collected. All without support from banks because of the federal prohibition on sale and use of marijuana.

Meanwhile, Colorado farmers registered 86,000 acres of land on which to grow hemp. Of that, 45,000 were planted. That’s up from 12,000 acres in 2017. Hemp, among the most versatile of crops that farmers plant and harvest, has found numerous uses, among them the extraction of CBD, a product that proponents claim has all manner of health-related uses. Almost none of the CBD uses has been vetted by clinical studies.

In this special BizWest report, the industry, its future, the challenges and more are explored in detail. Find the reports at the following links.

Lots of questions: CBD has little medical research behind it, but that’s not stopping marketing claims

Cannabis use, businesses continue growth

Hemp acreages explode with Farm Bill passage

Cannabis industry projected to grow long into future

Marijuana banking ban puts real estate out of reach

Ancillary firms benefit from hemp

Documentarian sets sights on state’s hemp industry