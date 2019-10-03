Health District of Northern Larimer County staffer selected for leadership program

FORT COLLINS —Health District of Northern Larimer County project implementation coordinator MJ Jorgensen has been chosen to participate in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Health Leaders program.

“Through this three-year grant program, Jorgensen will receive the leadership skills, coaching, and networking opportunities to effectively provide leadership in addressing health equity in our community,” according to a health district news release.

Jorgensen, the only Coloradoan participating in the program, was one of 40 people selected out of a pool of 800 applicants.