Former AutoNation chief buys Longmont Ford

LONGMONT — A firm led by Mike Maroon, former CEO of car dealership chain AutoNation, has purchased Longmont Ford.

That company — registered as CO Auto LGMTFRD LLC and operating under the trade name Mike Maroone Longmont Ford — is a partnership with Pat Grooms, who will become president and operating partner of Longmont Ford.

The dealership’s previous owner Mike Peebles, who bought Longmont Ford in 2005, still owns and operates his other Ford dealership, Columbine Ford in Rifle.

Terms of the Longmont Ford deal, in which Peebles was represented by Kerrigan Advisors Inc.,

were not disclosed.