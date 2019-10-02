Time Out – October 2019

[caption id="attachment_242005" align="aligncenter" width="320"] The McKee Wellness Foundation recently celebrated volunteers of the year for 2018, who helped the foundation distribute what amounts to $2,000 a day for all 365 days of the year. The foundation distributed more than $730,000 in 2018 to support patients, community, education and clinical innovation in partnership with Banner Health. Pictured are, front row, Erin Beverage, Beah Lovins, Teri Sailor, Karrina Befus and Tess Baker. Pictured in the back row are Diana Precht, Allis Gilbert, Laura Whitney and Chris Fine. Courtesy McKee Foundation[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_242004" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Growing Great Schools, an advocacy group supporting Greeley-Evans School District 6, officially kicked off its Yes on 4C campaign in mid-September in the parking lot of FMS Bank in Greeley, adjacent to Greeley West High School. The bond issue would raise $395 million for the replacement of two schools, including Greeley West, a new K-8 school, renovations to two K-8 schools to address overcrowding, learning spaces for career and technical education and repairs. A facility needs study identified $1 billion in building needs, repairs, renovations and additional classrooms to accommodate growth.The issue will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Pictured is Dr. Deirdre Pilch, superintendent of schools for Greeley-Evans School District 6, kicking off the campaign. Courtesy Greeley Schools[/caption]