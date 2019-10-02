Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Symposium to address workplace issues

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — The annual Flood and Peterson symposium will be Friday, Oct. 18, starting at 8 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Loveland. 

The symposium is designed to provide information to companies about risk management, health-care legislation, cyber security, workplace safety and more. Registration information can be found here.

Among the speakers and topics at the 2019 event will be:

  • Seth Denson, founder of GDP Advisors LLC of McKinney, Texas, who will deliver the keynote address. Denson also will lead one of the breakout sessions on managing the health-care supply chain.
  • Information security.
  • Health-care legislation update.
  • How leaders influence the workplace culture.
  • The normalization of deviance.
  • Workplace investigations.
  • OSHA inspections.

