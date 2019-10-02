Symposium to address workplace issues

LOVELAND — The annual Flood and Peterson symposium will be Friday, Oct. 18, starting at 8 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Loveland.
The symposium is designed to provide information to companies about risk management, health-care legislation, cyber security, workplace safety and more. Registration information can be found here.
Among the speakers and topics at the 2019 event will be:
- Seth Denson, founder of GDP Advisors LLC of McKinney, Texas, who will deliver the keynote address. Denson also will lead one of the breakout sessions on managing the health-care supply chain.
- Information security.
- Health-care legislation update.
- How leaders influence the workplace culture.
- The normalization of deviance.
- Workplace investigations.
- OSHA inspections.
