Robinhood plans to bring 800 jobs to Denver

DENVER —Robinhood Markets Inc., a California financial technology firm, plans to build a customer-experience hub in Denver that is expected to bring nearly 800 new jobs to the city.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade confirmed Robinhood’s plans Tuesday, about two weeks after the state approved a $9 million tax incentive package to lure the company to Colorado.

Last month, the Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously passed a measure to extend the incentive offer to the company. At that time, the identity of the company was confidential.

“Robinhood is a strong addition to Colorado’s density of financial services companies, offering a disruptive technology platform that will continue to fuel the ecosystem. Tech talent and leadership in the financial sector are abundant in Colorado and we are pleased to welcome a company valued at over $7.6B to our rapidly growing market. With Robinhood’s forecasted job creation, the Colorado office has the potential to become the company’s largest facility outside of California,”OEDIT director of global business development Michelle Hadwiger said in a prepared statement.