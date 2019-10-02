Wana Brands, a Boulder cannabis company with a focus on edible products, is partnering with Denver-based dispensary chain Native Roots Cannabis Co. to support a pair of local nonprofit organizations. The companies have pledged up to $10,000 each to Lakewood-based Chanda Plan Foundation, which supports people with disabilities, and Boulder-based homelessness resource provider Bridge House. The donations will come from a portion of the proceeds of Wana Sour Gummies purchased at Native Roots locations. Wana Brands is a trade name for Mountain High Products LLC.