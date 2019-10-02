The National Science Foundation granted $75,000 to Fort Collins-based jobZology’s PathwayU as the Career Compass Challenge Part 2 winner. The Career Compass Challenge launched last November as part of an effort to modernize the American workforce. The challenge addressed not only the changing nature of work but also the pace of change to the types of work needed to carry out essential missions for Americans and create the workforce for the 21st century. Judges representing multiple federal government agencies selected PathwayU because it best addressed the changing nature of work. PathwayU enables individuals to both identify optimal career paths and focus their retraining efforts. The team will use the money to continue research and software development. PathwayU is a career-guidance software that uses predictive analytics to help individuals identify education, career and employment pathways.
The National Science Foundation granted $75,000 to Fort Collins-based jobZology’s PathwayU as the Career Compass Challenge Part 2 winner. The Career Compass Challenge launched last November as part of an effort to modernize the American workforce. The challenge addressed not only the changing nature of work but also the pace of change to the types of work needed to carry out essential missions for Americans and create the workforce for the 21st century. Judges representing multiple federal government agencies selected PathwayU because it best addressed the changing nature of work. PathwayU enables individuals to both identify optimal career paths and focus their retraining efforts. The team will use the money to continue research and software development. PathwayU is a career-guidance software that uses predictive analytics to help individuals identify education, career and employment pathways.
…