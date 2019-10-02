Metro Urgent Care files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

DENVER — Urgent Care Management Solutions, LLC, an Arizona-based firm that operates in Colorado as Metro Urgent Care, filed for bankruptcy this week.

The firm operated 14 urgent care clinics in the Front Range, including locations in Broomfield, Westminster and Lafayette.

All of the clinics closed this summer, leaving employees scrambling to collect unpaid wages, according to an August report from the Denver Post. Colorado Department of Labor & Employment officials are investigating the sudden closures.

All of Metro’s executives left their positions in August or earlier, according to the bankruptcy filing.

Metro Urgent Care founder Brendon Lochert did not answer a call from BizWest Wednesday and his voicemail is not accepting messages.

Metro Urgent care has no assets and more than $13.8 million in liabilities, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Colorado. The firm lists no revenues in 2017, 2018 or 2019.

The company does not anticipate being able to repay unsecured creditors, the filing said.

Metro has agreed to pay $4,665 for legal services from Denver-based law firm Kutner Brinen PC.