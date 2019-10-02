LA real estate firm buys office building in Platteville Energy Park for $32.35M

PLATTEVILLE — A real estate investment firm in Los Angeles bought a two-story, 118,308-square-foot office building in the Platteville Energy Park late last month for $32.35 million.

An Arizona-based subsidiary of CIM Group LP purchased the 14-acre property at 501 N. Division St. in the park Sept. 23, according to Weld County property records. The plot was last valued at just more than $14.37 million.

CIM Group counts 1,329 properties across the country in their portfolio, including three Family Dollar buildings in LaSalle, Kersey and Evans, along with the Ulta Salon in Greeley. The group also owns several other properties in Fort Collins, Loveland and Denver.

CIM Group did not return requests for comment Wednesday morning.