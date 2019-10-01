Vail Resorts acquisition pays off for Perdue Pharma family

The billionaire Sackler family, which owns OxyContin maker Perdue Pharma LP, will make about $60 million from the sale of Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) to Broomfield-based Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), according to a Washington Post report.

The family, which is engaged in a series of legal battles over its role in the country’s ongoing opioid crisis, purchased stock in Peak through an entity called Cap 1 LLC, the paper reported.

Last month, Vail paid $264 million last month to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding stock of Peak Resorts, based in Wildwood, Missouri, adding 17 U.S. ski areas to its portfolio. The Post notes that some of those ski areas on located in areas hit hard by the opioid crisis.