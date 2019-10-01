Metro State to receive $1.5M gift from Hotel Boulderado owners

BOULDER — Hotel Boulderado owners Gina and Frank Day will give Metro State University of Denver a $1.5 million gift to establish the Day Leadership Endowment and the Day Leadership Academy at MSU Denver’s School of Hospitality, according to a Daily Camera report.

“People learn how to be effective leaders through the experience they gain from years on the job,” Frank Day said in a prepared statement. . “My goal is to give students a shortcut to that information by teaching them the mechanics of leadership while they are still in school, with the hope they will be better-equipped when they go into the field after graduation.”

Last month, Historic Hotels of America, an arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, named Hotel Boulderado a finalist for its 2019 Awards of Excellence.

Hotel Boulderado, built in 1909, was nominated in the Best Historic Hotel (76-200 Guestrooms) category. Boulderado’s Laurel McKown was also named a finalist for Hotel Historian of the Year.