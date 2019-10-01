Huck Adventures wins Denver pitch contest

BOULDER — Huck Adventures Inc., a Boulder-based outdoor recreation app, recently won the Denver Founder’s Live pitch competition.

The company was awarded $20,000 in Google Credits, $5,000 in Amazon Web Services Credits, and access to the Google Cloud for Startups program, according to a Huck news release.

“We’ve been bootstrapped since we began building this app last year, so this award is going to help drive us forward,” Huck CEO Ben Nelson said in a prepared statement. “We’ll be able to round out what we’ve built so far and deliver more features to our growing community.”