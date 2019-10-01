Colorado construction firm hit with stormwater violation allegations

DENVER — SEMA Construction Inc., a Centennial-based civil construction firm, is accused of water-quality violations at project sites in Boulder, Jefferson and La Plata counties.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a notice of violation and cease and desist order for the trio of construction sites.

In 2017, SEMA began a $10 million reconstruction project on culvert drainage structures at Fourmile Canyon Creek near the intersection of Wagonwheel Gap Road and Lion Point northwest of Boulder, according to CDPHE documents. A state inspection from that year found deficiencies in SEMA’s stormwater-management plan.

The inspection determined that SEMA failed “to properly select, design, install, and maintain control measures for all potential pollutant sources … following good engineering, hydrologic, and pollution control practices” at the Boulder County site. Regulators found similar deficiencies at the construction zones in Jefferson and La Plata counties, department documents show. The state also alleges that the company failed to properly monitor, record and report certain stormwater discharges.

SEMA representatives could not be reached for comment.

“A notice of violation is one of our strongest tools to compel SEMA to comply with the Water Quality Control Act,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson MaryAnn Nason told BizWest in an email. “The Notice of Violation provides SEMA with the opportunity to respond to our findings and request a hearing on the validity of those findings.”

Included with the state’s notice are “corrective actions that are geared toward compliance obligations at SEMA projects throughout the state,” she said.

A specific fine or penalty for SEMA has yet to be determined, but the state is authorized to impose penalties of up to $10,000 per day of violation under the Water Quality Control Act.

The state “intends to calculate and impose a penalty in this case,” Nason’s email said. “However we want the company to demonstrate it is committed to acting on the corrective actions across all its projects before issuing the penalty, which accounts for how long it has been out of compliance since the violation. If it doesn’t act in due time, then the state may look at more enforcement actions.”