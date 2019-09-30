The Boulders apartment complex fetches $62.5M

BOULDER — The Boulders, a 161-unit Boulder apartment community at 2850 Kalmia Ave., changed hands earlier this month for $62.5 million.

The buyer, according to Boulder County public records, is Boulder Apt CO Inc. That newly formed entity is affiliated with Chicago-based real estate investment trust Heitman LLC.

The seller of the 26-year-old property was ARE-LEI Boulder Associates LLC, which is an affiliate of Broadshore Capital Partners.

Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily Brokers vice chairmen Shane Ozment and Terrance Hunt, and executive managing director Justin Hunt and Andy Hellman represented the seller, according to a NKF news release.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to purchase an insulated asset in a core market,”

Hunt said in a prepared statement. “Demand for multi-family is exploding in Boulder because of the high cost of single-family homes, development constraints and demographics favoring

renting over buying.”

Heitman intends to renovate The Boulders community, which last sold in 2014 for $44.2 million.