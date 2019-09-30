Great Outdoors Colorado provides $2M grant for trails

Great Outdoors Colorado has committed to a $2 million Connect Initiative grant that fills three trail gaps along the Poudre River Regional Trail from Fort Collins to Windsor.

“The new trail connections will include 4.7 miles of new paved surface trail, filling three trail gaps, and including an offshoot to a new trail and trailhead that will provide new public access in Windsor,” according to a joint news release from Larimer County, Fort Collins, Windsor and Timnath. “As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s North I-25 Expansion Project, a new bridge and trail underpass will be constructed across the Poudre River to accommodate the trail.

At its northern terminus, the new connections will tie into Fort Collins existing 43-mile trail system. To the south, the new trail will connect to the River Bluffs Open Space in Windsor.

“We are grateful that Great Outdoors Colorado has recognized this extraordinary project. It is a rarity to have multiple partners collaborate on one project for so long, literally decades in this case,” Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly said in a prepared statement. “The Larimer County Board of Commissioners is proud to be able to participate in the completion of this important work that will add to the quality of life here in Northern Colorado for decades to come.”