Denver developer submits plans for two industrial sites in NE Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A Denver developer has submitted plans to build two speculative industrial buildings totalling 164,200 square feet on Fort Collins’ far northeast side.

The plans, submitted to Fort Collins planning officials last week, call for two buildings at 71,200 square feet and 93,000 square feet, respectively, at the property spanning 3801 to 4099 Redman Drive, which has direct access to Interstate 25.

The developer is Denver-based Armie Management LLC, which does business as Comunale Properties. Comunale and Fort Collins officials met earlier this March for an initial concept meeting, where it originally proposed having three separate buildings totalling 248,000 square feet.

It’s unclear why Comunale downsized the project, or if it’s hoping to build the structures with specific industry tenants in mind. Buzz Miller, a senior associate with Comunale and the project’s listed applicant, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday morning.

The land is currently owned by Poudre Valley Cooperative Association Inc., which bought the property for just more than $202,000 in 1996, according to Larimer County property records. The co-op is based directly south to the land proposed for development.