BizWest Economic Profiles & Market Facts now available

BizWest has published the 2019 version of the Economic Profile & Market Facts magazine.Â Â

The magazine serves two purposes: to introduce the region for people who are unfamiliar with it, and as an update the data bank for those who need fresh information to make business decisions.

This yearâ€™s edition includes updated data throughout and new charts as well. For example, the magazine includes profiles on all cities in the region with more than 10,000 people, plus demographic and other information on the areaâ€™s growing smaller cities. Profiles on all major industry sectors in the region also are featured.

Readers will find information about the labor force â€” wage rates and employment by industry, for example. Theyâ€™ll find information about the size of the brewing industry in each community, and about spending in the cannabis industry. Theyâ€™ll find information about oil and gas production and details about hospital admissions, number of beds and so forth.

Educational institutions, both primary/secondary and higher education, are included, while real estate, commercial and residential, are featured in easy-to-read charts.

The publication represents hundreds of hours of work to compile the information in one neat package.