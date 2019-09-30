500 e-scooters coming to Fort Collins, CSU next month

FORT COLLINS — An e-scooter pilot program is expected to launch in mid-October with 250 scooters placed on campus at Colorado State University and 250 scooters spread throughout Fort Collins, according to a Coloradoan report.

The city and university have will not identify which scooter company they are working with until a contract is finalized.

The city will use the 12-month pilot to collect data and craft a longer-term scoot sharing policy.

With several exceptions, e-scooters will be treated like bicycles under newly updated city ordinances. Scooters will be allowed on streets and sidewalks, but not in parks or on trails.