Report: Employer-sponsored insurance surges across NoCo, Boulder Valley

New research from the nonprofit Colorado Health Institute shows more residents in Northern Colorado and the Boulder region are getting their insurance from their workplaces than in years past.

The 2019 Colorado Health Access Survey released this week shows 58.8 percent of Larimer County residents got health-care coverage from their bosses, compared to 49.2 percent in 2017. About 57.7 percent of Boulder and Broomfield county residents got their insurance through employers compared to 51.4 percent two years prior, while 54.2 percent of Weld County residents had employer coverage compared to 44.3 percent in 2017.

The CHI releases surveys every other year.

Jeff Bontrager, CHI’s director of research and evaluation, said the influx of people moving to the Front Range with a job lined up that provided health coverage is a possible reason why employer coverage grew rapidly. He also speculated employers are offering more generous benefits packages to recruit and retain their workforces, which may have drawn some people off other forms of insurance.

The region’s affordable housing issue is also a possible driver of increased employer coverage, particularly in counties where people tend to commute to Denver. Bontrager said one of his colleagues lives in Greeley and commutes to the metro area because it beats the cost of living in the state’s capital.

“So some of the growth in the employer-sponsored market could be people who have good jobs that offer benefits, but to be able to afford housing, they are moving further away from the Denver metro,” he said.

Other notable findings from the report:

Larimer County uninsured rate nearly doubles

Almost one in 10 Larimer County residents are uninsured in 2019, a dramatic increase from two years ago. The report shows 9.7 percent of residents are without insurance this year, compared to 4.9 percent in 2017.

The shift coincides with a 5.9 percent and 6 percent decline in Medicaid and individually-purchased coverage, respectively.

Bontrager said it’s unclear why exactly the uninsured rate spiked in the county, but he heard anecdotally during a CHI presentation in Greeley this week that rising housing prices are forcing some people to decide between housing and having insurance.

He speculated that the drop in Medicaid recipients could be a mix between the relatively strong economy and low unemployment rate, which means more people are getting off the public insurance, but also that the proposed Trump Administration rule to deny immigrants legal residency if they use public services, including Medicaid.

“There’s a lot of feedback we’re getting from health-care and safety-net providers… that people who may have been eligible for Medicaid or covered by Medicaid are fearful of using those benefits because of the fear about immigration policies regarding deportation or possibly putting family member green cards at risk due to the new public charge rules,” he said.

Wait times rise in Weld County

The report’s Weld County data shows 24 percent of respondents couldn’t get an appointment as soon as they needed one, compared to 16.2 percent in 2017 and 24.8 percent in 2015.

Greeley’s population rose 15.5 percent between 2010 to the most recent estimate in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, and is expected to grow even faster as a Front Range destination. Bontrager suggested that population may have outgrown the county’s current health-care infrastructure.

However, it’s possible the opening of UCHealth Greeley Hospital will alleviate the wait time.

No change in the statewide uninsured rate, but worries abound over affordability

Colorado’s overall uninsured rate remained at 6.5 percent between the two years, but Bontrager said that masks underlying weaknesses, including rising numbers of Coloradans who went without care due to cost or have outstanding medical bills in the past 12 months. He said churn in the insurance markets are possibly a reason why costs continue to rise, as people moving in and out of different insurance plans change the overall risk pool.

But those costs are rising, to the point where the percentage of people struggling to pay those bills this year has returned to pre-Affordable Care Act levels.

“It really dipped after the Affordable Care Act, and now it’s back to where it was,” said CHI spokesman Joe Hanel.