Erie adopts policy statement on O&G development

ERIE — The Erie Trustees voted 4-2 to adopt a new policy statement saying the town will prioritize resident health and safety when considering new drilling applications.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the statement does not carry any legislative weight, but is meant to establish the town’s attitude toward development moving forward.

The city is one of the few in traditionally oil-friendly Weld County to use SB 181 powers to enact a moratorium on new drilling applications. That ban runs through next January.