Dohn Construction donates $28,900 from golf tournament to charity

FORT COLLINS — Dohn Construction Inc. donated $28,900 to charity from its annual golf tournament.

In a press release, the Fort Collins construction firm said it gave the proceeds to No Barriers USA, a nonprofit that organizes experience trips to inspire participants to be their best. The company has raised over $200,000 for charity since starting the tournament a decade ago.

“This event would not have been possible without your support and because of your generosity, we have made a difference in the lives of so many people throughout our community,” said Dohn Construction president Doug Dohn in the release.